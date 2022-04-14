Saanich medical clinic set to close, now that building has been sold

The medical clinic at Cook and Quadra is closing as of June 10, with the impending retirement of physician Dr. Peter Vizsolyi and the sale of the building. (Google Street View)

A Saanich medical clinic is closing its doors early this summer.

According to a letter sent out to patients by a GP at the clinic, Dr. Peter Vizsolyi, the Cook and Quadra Medical Clinic building has been sold and the office will close on June 10.

“After almost four decades, my plan had been to retire from daily family medicine with the sale of the building,” wrote Vizsolyi. As no physician has yet been found to take over his patient list, he plans to work out of the Burnside Medical Clinic following the closure until at least October, while efforts continue to find a replacement physician.

Vizsolyi stated that patients’ records would stay at the Burnside clinic after October, regardless if another doctor takes over his practice.

For patients unable to secure a different doctor he recommended those who live on the Saanich Peninsula (Royal Oak/Cordova Bay, Prospect Lake, Central Saanich, North Saanich, Sidney) or western communities (Colwood, Langford/Highlands, Esquimalt/View Royal, Metchosin, Sooke, Juan de Fuca Coast) can register on the Health Connect Registry to ensure they’re waitlisted for a primary care provider.

No registry is yet active for Victoria, Oak Bay and elsewhere in Saanich, but HealthLinkBC states on its website that it will be coming soon, once a primary care network (PCN) is set up.

Other options for care are available at walk-in clinics, urgent primary care centres, Island Sexual Health, the Vancouver Island Women’s Clinic, Telus Health MyCare and other virtual providers.

