Saanich officer wounded in bank shooting greeted warmly upon discharge from RJH

Officer hospitalized in June 28 shootout will continue to heal from home, chief says

One of the Saanich police officers seriously injured in the June 28 shootout at the Shelbourne Street BMO branch was met with warm welcomes from colleagues when discharged from Royal Jubilee Hospital on Friday (Aug. 5).

Officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team accompanied several Saanich police to greet the injured officer outside the hospital as he was being released just after 2 p.m.

“Today is very special, heartwarming, and inspirational as one of our injured officers is returning home where he can continue to heal and build his strength while being surrounded by his loving family,” Chief Const. Dean Duthie said in a news release.

“This officer’s inner strength, determination, and grit continues to inspire all staff at SPD and our community, along with our injured officer who remains in hospital as he continues to make progressive improvements day by day. We are so very grateful for the extraordinary care, compassion, and professionalism of the medical staff, nurses, doctors, and surgeons at RJH who assisted and guided the healing of our officer to this day.”

