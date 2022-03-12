Saanich officially hires new operator for Cedar Hill Golf Course

Lakeland Golf Management is set to become the new operator of Cedar Hill Golf Course as of April 1.
The Winnipeg-based company brings experience managing resort and public courses, including municipal and provincial park courses in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Waterton National Park, according to a District of Saanich release.
Company president Harry Brotchie said the opportunity to partner with the district will build on the great public golf history at Cedar Hill and he looks forward to welcoming golfers of all generations.
Besides the golf operations at the municipality-owned course, Lakeland will also manage the driving range, lessons programs, the pro shop and concession services.
“We’re confident with Lakeland’s experience with public courses across Western Canada they will provide a seamless transition and bring added value to their management of this important public asset,” said Tiana Solares, senior manager of Saanich recreation.
Visit lakelandgolfmanagement.com for more information about Saanich’s new operator and saanich.ca/golf for details about the course.
