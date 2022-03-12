Saanich officially hires new operator for Cedar Hill Golf Course

Lakeland Golf Management to manage all operational aspects of the course

The District of Saanich hired Lakeland Golf Management as the new operator of the Cedar Hill Golf Course. (Black Press Media file photo)

Lakeland Golf Management is set to become the new operator of Cedar Hill Golf Course as of April 1.

The Winnipeg-based company brings experience managing resort and public courses, including municipal and provincial park courses in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Waterton National Park, according to a District of Saanich release.

Company president Harry Brotchie said the opportunity to partner with the district will build on the great public golf history at Cedar Hill and he looks forward to welcoming golfers of all generations.

ALSO READ: LETTER: Cedar Hill golf pass holders help reduce tax burden

Besides the golf operations at the municipality-owned course, Lakeland will also manage the driving range, lessons programs, the pro shop and concession services.

“We’re confident with Lakeland’s experience with public courses across Western Canada they will provide a seamless transition and bring added value to their management of this important public asset,” said Tiana Solares, senior manager of Saanich recreation.

Visit lakelandgolfmanagement.com for more information about Saanich’s new operator and saanich.ca/golf for details about the course.

ALSO READ: Saanich looks at fee hikes, annual pass removal for Cedar Hill Golf Course

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichGolf