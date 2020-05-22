Saanich councillors Zac de Vries, Judy Brownoff, Colin Plant, Nathalie Chambers and Ned Taylor (back row, left to right); Karen Harper, Susan Brice, Mayor Fred Haynes, and Rebecca Mersereau (front row, left to right). (Photo via the District of Saanich)

Saanich open forum, public hearings resume using phone-in model

Saanich council returns to Municipal Hall May 25 without public present

Saanich council is set to return to Municipal Hall on May 25 and public input will resume but for now, it will be by phone.

In an effort to avoid exposure to COVID-19, councillors attended their last in-person meeting on March 23 before agreeing to move to a conference call format and to temporarily suspend open forum – the section of council meetings where residents are given three minutes to present on any district-related subject.

READ ALSO: Saanich council temporarily suspends open forum as meetings go electronic in light of COVID-19

Council meetings continued to take place electronically as Mayor Fred Haynes emphasized the importance of keeping Saanich “operating efficiently and safely.” Residents were invited to tune in to meetings via livestream though only audio could be accessed as meetings outside the chambers couldn’t be filmed.

On Monday at 7 p.m., council will once again be conducting business in the council chambers but residents still won’t be present. Instead, those hoping to participate in the public input portion of the meeting will have to do so by phone using a call-in system, Haynes explained, adding that it’s the same system used by the province when conducting weekly updates with B.C. mayors.

“It’s very difficult to get the public into Municipal Hall with the current conditions,” he said. “It will be safer to phone in.”

READ ALSO: Saanich looks at moving to electronic public hearings in June

Anyone wishing to speak during open forum is asked to register by email at council@saanich.ca or by phone at 250-475-5501 before noon on Monday. Staff will take down the resident’s name, address and date of the meeting they plan to speak at, said Megan Catalano, spokesperson for the District.

Those who plan to speak are asked to tune in to the livestream for information about when to call-in, Catalano explained. She added that specific instructions for participation will be sent to the registered participants by email.

Residents can also still submit public input by email or mail until noon on the day of the meeting.

Public hearings will also be resuming on June 2, Haynes said. Residents will use the same call-in method to share their thoughts on three different zoning bylaw amendment requests.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules
Next story
Bear attacks Rottweiler near Matheson Lake in Metchosin

Just Posted

United Way funding bolsters food programs for Victoria’s vulnerable seniors

United Way provides more than $70,000 to Beacon Community Services

Pedestrian counters in Sidney pick up increased activity

The pedestrian count at one location rose almost 25 per cent on May 19

VIDEO: Brief tornado touches down in North Saanich neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

Bear attacks Rottweiler near Matheson Lake in Metchosin

Dog death prompts reminders to manage attractants, lock up garbage

Saanich open forum, public hearings resume using phone-in model

Saanich council returns to Municipal Hall May 25 without public present

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Vernon turtle survives ‘cowardly attack’

Wildlife expert says painted turtle is lucky to be alive and will be transported to a sanctuary

Most Read