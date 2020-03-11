Saanich pedestrian taken to hospital after collision on Cedar Hill Cross Road

Traffic is impacted in the area

A pedestrian was hit by the driver of Mini Cooper near the intersection of Blenkinsop Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road. (Sarah Schuchard/News Staff)

A Saanich pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by the driver of a Mini Cooper near the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross and Blenkinsop roads Wednesday morning.

VIDEO: Cedar Crossing Hill Crossing R. and Blekinsop Rd. Shut down. Pedestrian hit with possible injuries. @saanichnews @devonscarlett pic.twitter.com/C3SvzZyGuX — Sarah Schuchard (@sarah_schuchard) March 11, 2020

Saanich emergency crews were called around 9:30 a.m. on March 11 after an elderly woman was hit by a female driver turning right out of an apartment complex onto Cedar Hill Cross Road towards Mckenzie Avenue.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to the hospital with possible injuries just before 10 a.m. Three police vehicles and one fire truck remain on scene.

Traffic in the area is impacted as Cedar Hill Cross Road is closed between Blenkinsop Road and McKenzie Avenue and drivers are being redirected.

