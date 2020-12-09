After collecting some 20 pallets of food and $15,000 in donations during the annual Peninsula Firefighters Christmas Food Drive last year, firefighters across the Saanich Peninsula hope that residents will donate directly to the food bank or donate items purchased at local grocery stores at special bins. (Black Press Media File)

After collecting some 20 pallets of food and $15,000 in donations during the annual Peninsula Firefighters Christmas Food Drive last year, firefighters across the Saanich Peninsula hope that residents will donate directly to the food bank or donate items purchased at local grocery stores at special bins. (Black Press Media File)

Saanich Peninsula firefighters call on public to support local food bank

Appeal comes after COVID-19 measures force changes to Peninsula Firefighters Christmas Food Drive

Firefighters across the Saanich Peninsula are encouraging residents to donate to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank while shopping at local grocery stores.

“Everyone (on Saanich Peninsula) is going to step inside Thrifty Foods, Save-On-Foods or Fairway Markets multiple times before Christmas,” said Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department. “We know that for a fact, so we really want to encourage people to buy a couple of extra non-perishable items and make that donation right at that point. It still supports the food bank but does it in the safest way possible.”

Provincial health orders concerning COVID-19 has forced modifications to traditional food drives, including the annual Peninsula Firefighters Christmas Food Drive.

This food drive traditionally sees crews from the three fire departments on the Saanich Peninsula collect cash and non-perishable food items in what amounts to a massive curbside pick up. Last year, firefighters collected some 20 pallets of food and $15,000 in cash donations for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Foodbank. In previous years, they’ve gathered 22 pallets.

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula firefighters look to douse hunger with annual food drive

Mikkelsen said the department is also doing some internal fundraising and is setting up a safe drop-off location at the Community Safety Building.

Firefighter Brian Thomas of the North Saanich Fire Department echoes Mikkelsen. If firefighters won’t be coming around this year, Thomas still hopes that residents will make donations directly to the food bank or donate purchased items directly at their preferred grocery store, he said. While acknowledging frustration, he also added that the measures are understandable.

Nathaniel Wynans of the Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighter’s Association of Central Saanich Fire Department also urged residents to help the local food bank in a message on Twitter.

He said the postponment of this year’s food drive is not just a disappointment for the department and firefighters but also for the “community who takes part in it and relies on it as well.”

He also expressed hope the drive could take place in spring or early summer when the need is again high.

“Just because we are in lockdown stage doesn’t mean we can’t help our local food bank,” he said in alerting residents to a donation bin at the department’s main hall on Keating Cross Road. Residents can also donate online at splfoodbank.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boat removal an ‘early Christmas’ present for shores of Saanich, Oak Bay
Next story
Victoria police seeking high-risk missing 32-year-old woman

Just Posted

A new 275-metre trail connector has been added to the Sunriver Nature Trail, which is the next step to improve walkability across the District of Sooke. (District of Sooke)
Sooke takes next step to expand trail across district

New 275-metre trail connection added to Sunriver Nature Trail

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman, Gabriella Reuben, who last spoke to her family on Dec. 5. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seeking high-risk missing 32-year-old woman

Gabriella Reuben last spoke to her family on Dec. 5

The homeless shelter in Sooke has added two more beds, bringing a total of 19 individuals that it can house during the cold winter months. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke homeless shelter adds two more beds, continue search for permanent home

‘We need long term security and we don’t have that right now,’ says shelter operations manager

A vehicle was driven into a T’Souke businesses early Wednesday morning. (Sooke News Mirror photo)
UPDATED: Police believe men attempted to steal ATM, looking for one suspect

Crash into gas station appears to have been intentional, says RCMP

A giant star hoisted onto the back of a Colwood home can be seen from West Shore communities below. (Facebook/Leah Moreau)
Colwood family’s giant star shines down from Triangle Mountain

Roughly nine-metre star can be seen far and wide

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Atlantic salmon smotls are added to a new semi-closed containment system at a Cermaq Canada farm on the west coast of Vancouver Island. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
B.C. trials of new salmon farm containment system underway

Cermaq Canada hopeful experiment will drastically reduce occurrence of sea lice

Kelowna RCMP Stock Image.
Arrest made in 2019 Vancouver Island road rage incident

55-year-old Crofton man will appear in court in January 2021

A Mirror file photo from Sept. 26, when First Nations marched in Campbell River, in solidarity with 100 other Nations throughout the province to protest against fish farms in B.C.’s coastal waters. (Photo by Marc Kitteringham)
Vancouver Island First Nation chief tells mayors to butt out of Discovery Island fish farm consultations

Homalco chief asking mayors to be ‘respectful’ of the ‘government-to-government’ process

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Most Read