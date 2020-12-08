Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak sees two new COVID-19 cases

Nine patients and five staff members have tested positive, one person has died

Two more positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in relation to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

On the same day Island Health confirmed a death related to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak, it has also announced two more positive cases.

Since the outbreak was announced Dec. 1, nine patients and five staff members have tested positive. Tuesday morning, Island Health confirmed that one of those 12 had died.

“To the family and friends of this individual, please know that the entire Island Health family grieves with you during this incredibly difficult time,” said Kathy MacNeil, Island Health president.

The two new cases arose after a second round of patient testing, Island Health said, and confirms that the outbreak remains contained in the acute care areas. Patients in those areas continue to be monitored for symptoms and staff members who have been in contact with positive cases continue to be tested. Movement between acute and long-term care units has also been restricted to staff members who have or are currently working in acute care areas.

While outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, and the emergency department remain open, laboratory services have been temporarily moved. Those services can now be accessed at the Keating Cross Road lab, located at 2140A Keating Cross Rd.

As of Dec. 8, Vancouver Island has 207 active cases, with four people in critical care and nine hospitalized.

