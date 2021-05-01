Saanich residents unable to pay property taxes on time will face staggered late fees. (Derek Ford/District of Saanich)

Saanich permanently adjusts late penalty for property taxes

5% penalties added to taxes paid after July 2 then again Sept. 1

Saanich residents who miss the deadline to pay their 2021 property taxes will face an adjusted late fee rather than a lump sum of 10 per cent as council moves to alleviate financial strain.

On April 26, council permanently adjusted the penalty schedule for property taxes. The change came after the Mayor’s Standing Committee on Finance and Governance brought the recommendation to council in February and called for the 10 per cent penalty to be split over several months.

At the time, Coun. Susan Brice, chair of the committee, said the staggered late fees to allow for some degree of compassion.

In recognition of financial hardships during the pandemic, council approved an adjusted late fee schedule in 2020 – the 10 per cent penalty was split into a three per cent fee and a seven per cent fee – and asked that the committee make a recommendation for 2021.

With Saanich’s new alternative tax scheme, a five per cent penalty will be applied for payments made after the July 2 deadline and another five per cent for payments after Sept. 1.

Questions about payment methods or late penalties can be directed to Saanich’s Property Tax Section at 250-475-5454 or propertytax@saanich.ca.

