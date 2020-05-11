Cadboro-Gyro Park remains closed along with Saanich’s other playgrounds and recreation facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich playgrounds, sports courts, recreation centres won’t reopen right away

District following advice of province on safe, gradual plan for reopening

Saanich residents eager to return to outdoor recreation facilities still have a bit of a wait ahead.

Mayor Fred Haynes has heard from many residents calling for playgrounds, tennis courts and other outdoor recreation facilities to reopen as the province begins to gradually reduce restrictions. While some Saanich facilities have already resumed service with enhanced safety protocols – including the Public Works Yard which reopened for yard waste drop-off on April 25 and the Cedar Hill Golf Course which opened on May 5 – Haynes feels it’s still too early to consider reopening other recreation facilities.

In an effort to halt the spread of the virus, Saanich playgrounds were closed on March 20 after the municipality received complaints about some playground users not practising physical distancing. Three days later, all other outdoor public recreation facilities were closed.

After initial issues with residents ignoring closures at the Cadboro-Gyro Park playground and at the Lambrick Skate Park, the community has been respecting the closures and abiding by the safety guidelines, said Saanich Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) information officer Kelsie McLeod.

Haynes has been “super pleased” to see residents following the orders from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the District.

Saanich isn’t planning to reopen outdoor recreation facilities at the moment as the wrong decision as “one death would be one death too many,” Haynes said, adding that these high contact sites need to be reopened carefully and gradually.

On May 6, Premier John Horgan released B.C.’s Restart Plan which includes four phases – each including a list of activities that may be able to resume during the proposed date ranges. In Phase 2, expected to begin sometime in mid-May, residents can look forward to small gatherings, hair salons and restaurants reopening and recreation and sports resuming.

Haynes said EOC staff are monitoring advice the province and will announce reopening of recreation facilities when it’s safe to do so. The virus “is still here and we have to be careful,” he added.

Coun. Ned Taylor, chair of the District’s Parks, Trails and Recreation committee, agreed, noting that while he’s looking forward to recreational facilities beginning to reopen “in the near future,” it’s important to proceed carefully.

He added that it’s clear residents “value these amenities” and that updates on the reopening plan will be shared on the Saanich website and social media accounts.

Haynes said Saanich staff are following similar protocols regarding reopening indoor recreation centres.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusOutdoors and Recreationparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season
Next story
Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

Just Posted

Sooke Philharmonic puts pause on Philharmonic Fling

Society board still hoping to stage event later this year

Sooke takes slow, cautious approach to reopening

Council to begin meeting in person again on May 19; South Island Chambers of Commerce collaborate

Difficult times highlight resilience in Sooke traditions

Many annual events disrupted to COVID-19; community finds creative ways to keep spirit alive

Saanich playgrounds, sports courts, recreation centres won’t reopen right away

District following advice of province on safe, gradual plan for reopening

Langford man reunited with stolen bike eight months later

Man arrested in Victoria for breaching court orders in possession of the stolen bike

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Overdose advisory issued for all of Vancouver Island

Island Health noted increase in overdose deaths last week

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

The ban on non-essential travel is set to expire on May 21

Most Read