Saanich police arrest gardener with stolen supplies, plants

Suspect pushing cart full of supplies away from closed gardening store

A Saanich resident with a green thumb and sticky fingers was arrested on Wednesday morning after allegedly robbing a gardening supply store.

Officers stopped a person pushing a cart full of gardening supplies from a store this morning. Problem was that the store was closed. Items recovered and returned; one arrested for theft. #sowyourownseeds #gardening #Saanich pic.twitter.com/hpt3NfU05F — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 15, 2020

According to an April 15 tweet by the Saanich Police Department, earlier in the day, officers stopped someone coming from a gardening store pushing a cart full of supplies and plants – the catch was, the store was closed.

The tweet went on to say that the stolen goods were returned and the suspect was arrested for theft.

READ ALSO: Saanich police seek suspect in break-and-enter at Uptown cellphone kiosk

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

gardeningSaanich Police Department