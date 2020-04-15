Saanich police arrest gardener with stolen supplies, plants

A Saanich resident with a green thumb and sticky fingers was arrested on Wednesday morning after allegedly robbing a gardening supply store.
Officers stopped a person pushing a cart full of gardening supplies from a store this morning. Problem was that the store was closed. Items recovered and returned; one arrested for theft. #sowyourownseeds #gardening #Saanich pic.twitter.com/hpt3NfU05F
— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 15, 2020
According to an April 15 tweet by the Saanich Police Department, earlier in the day, officers stopped someone coming from a gardening store pushing a cart full of supplies and plants – the catch was, the store was closed.
The tweet went on to say that the stolen goods were returned and the suspect was arrested for theft.
