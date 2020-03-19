K9 Officer Const. Morin and police service dog Grimm spotted the fleeing pair and quickly arrested them. (Saanich Police)

Saanich Police arrest man in connection to violent home invasion, find loaded rifle under kitchen table

Police service dog Grimm assisted with the arrest

Earlier this week, Saanich police arrested a man wanted in relation to a violent home invasion being investigated by the Victoria Police Department.

Tighson Laughren was taken into custody on March 15, when police were called to an apartment building in the 200-block of Hampton Road for reports of a disturbance. While Saanich police officers were speaking with three people in a ground-level suite, two other people fled out a back door. A K9 officer and police service dog Grimm spotted the fleeing pair and quickly arrested them.

READ ALSO: VicPD seeking three men for violent home invasion, considered armed and dangerous

Laughren and a 26-year-old woman were taken into custody.

Tighson Laughren, along with a 26-year-old woman were taken into custody. (VicPD)

Inside the apartment, police found and seized a loaded .22 caliber Mossberg tactical-style long rifle that was laying on the floor under the kitchen table. The rifle was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition and ready to fire as the safety was off.

READ ALSO: VicPD still searching for man wanted in violent home invasion

Laughren was turned over to the Victoria Police Department, while Saanich police continue to investigate drug and firearm offences related to the call.

Earlier this month, Laughren and two other men were the subject of a VicPD pubic ask for help in finding them. Currently, only one of the men remains at large — Brandon Doran is wanted in connection to the same violent home invasion.


crime

