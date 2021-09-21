A 43-year-old Saanich man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that happened Sept. 10 on a local transit bus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police arrest man in relation to Sept. 10 sexual assault on transit bus

Police took 43-year-old into custody on weekend, after making plea to public for help

Saanich police arrested a 43-year-old Saanich man over the weekend in relation to a woman being sexually assaulted on a bus earlier this month.

A woman was on a BC Transit bus leaving the University of Victoria exchange at about 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 10 when she was assaulted. Both the woman and the man got off at the Royal Oak Exchange after 2 p.m. and the man then followed the woman before disappearing, police said.

On Sept. 16, Saanich police asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect of the bus sexual assault.

After locating and arresting the man, police said Tuesday he was released with conditions and ordered to attend court later this year.

The woman was not physically injured.

