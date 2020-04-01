Saanich police arrest man with pellet gun, drugs on BC Transit bus in Victoria

Saanich police seized a pellet gun and drugs from a 32-year-old man on board a BC Transit bus on Tuesday.

Just after 3 p.m. on March 31, police received reports of a man with a gun in his waistband on Shelbourne Street, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

The man then got on a bus heading south on Shelbourne Street and police alerted BC Transit. The bus was then stopped near Hillside Mall in Victoria and Saanich police quickly identified the man and took him into custody.

The gun in the man’s waistband was determined to be a black pellet gun modelled to look like a handgun, Anastasiades explained. Police also found a small amount of drugs in the man’s possession.

The man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance, Anastasiades said. He was later released from police custody but has a court date set in Victoria.

“Even though the weapon in this instance was a pellet gun, investigating officers were satisfied that this person carried it in a public place and for the purpose of committing an offence,” he explained, adding that the quick actions of all involved helped resolve the incident successfully.

