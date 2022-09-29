One man was arrested for wielding bear spray and a knife during a road-rage argument with another man in a parking lot in the 3700-block of Shelbourne Street when police intervened at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police arrest road raging man armed with bear spray, knife

Two men had pulled into a parking lot to argue at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28)

Police arrested one man for brandishing a knife and bear spray during a road rage-fulled altercation in Saanich Wednesday (Sept. 28) night.

Two men were arguing in a parking lot in the 3700-block of Shelbourne Street when police intervened at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday night. The pair had pulled into the parking lot to hash it out after each was angered by the other’s driving. The road rage sparked while the two men were driving in different cars near the 4400-block of Shelbourne Street, the Saanich Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrested a 50-year-old Saanich man for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“We urge all drivers and residents not to confront others if they have driving concerns,” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich. “We have a dedicated Traffic Safety Unit who are prepared to investigate traffic matters and who are ready to assist when needed.”

The man was later released so long as they have no contact with the victim, as well as being barred from possessing prohibited or restricted weapons, including knives or bear spray.

He will also appear in court in November 2022.

