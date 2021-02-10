Saanich police arrest suspect in arson incident at 94-unit apartment building

One person is in police custody following an arson incident outside a Saanich apartment building on Feb. 7.

Just after midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported outside a 94-unit residential complex in the 3200-block of Eldon Place. Saanich firefighters and police responded and found the blaze in the front entryway of the building.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said the fire was contained in a plastic bucket. However, it “presented a very real and serious risk to personal injury” due to the proximity to the exterior wall of the apartment building.

Investigators retrieved the surveillance footage from a nearby camera. An officer at the scene recognized a potential suspect in the video and, within a few hours, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

