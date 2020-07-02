Saanich police received several reports regarding a gathering of some 200 youth at Mount Douglas Park on the evening of July 1. (Google Maps)

Saanich police break up Canada Day gathering of nearly 200 youth in Mount Douglas Park

Officers observed underage drinking, public intoxication, lack of physical distancing

Saanich police were called to break up a gathering of about 200 youth at Mount Douglas Park beach on Canada Day.

Around 9 p.m. on July 1, the Saanich Police Department began to receive reports about a large gathering in Mount Douglas Park near Ash Road.

When officers arrived, they saw some 200 young people dressed in red and white in the parking lot and down on the beach with more being dropped off in “a steady stream,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the department.

Police also observed open alcohol consumption – some by underaged individuals – public intoxication and a lack of proper physical distancing.

“We certainly anticipated some gatherings last night of people wanting to celebrate Canada Day,” Anastasiades said. “However, this is a reminder that physical distancing measures are still in place in the province.”

He noted officers tasked with breaking up the event were “met with almost full cooperation.”

Most of the youth were respectful and agree to make their way home – many were picked up by parents, Anastasiades said. He added none of the intoxicated individuals needed medical attention.

