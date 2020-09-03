Saanich police responded to a crash on the north side of Mount Douglas Thursday afternoon. (Twitter/Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit)

Saanich police charge driver who crossed centre line, caused crash

Collision caused delays on Cordova Bay Road

A driver has been charged after crossing the centre line into oncoming traffic on Cordova Bay Road.

The Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit Tweeted that there might be delays for motorists while they responded to the crash on the north side of Mount Douglas. Only minor injuries resulted from the incident. One driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The crash was cleared around 4 p.m.

