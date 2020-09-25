Saanich police remind Greater Victoria drivers to be cautious and reduce their speeds when the roads are wet. (Pixabay)

Saanich police encourage safe driving habits as rain leads to pooling on roadways

Slow down, inspect vehicle ahead of driving in wet autumn weather

Heavy rain in Greater Victoria means water pooling on some roadways and police are reminding drivers to be wary.

After several days of wet fall weather, Saanich police received numerous reports of pooling water and debris on the Pat Bay Highway on Sept. 24, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the department.

While weather is forecasted to improve over the last few days of the month, he said the recent rainstorm serves as a reminder to drivers that the adverse autumn weather is approaching and that they need to plan ahead.

In preparation for the rainy season, drivers should ensure their vehicle is in proper condition and practice safe habits on the road, Anastasiades said. He recommended that vehicle owners take time before the next rainstorm to inspect their tire tread depth to avoid hydroplaning, ensure their windshield wipers are in good condition, make sure their external lights are working and replace parts as needed.

The “simple task” of walking around the vehicle for a quick inspection before driving can “really make a difference,” Anastasiades explained.

He added that when driving in rain and other severe weather, drivers should increase their stopping distance – leave more room between vehicles – and reduce their speed.

The posted speed limit is there to indicate the maximum speed allowed in good conditions – when it’s raining hard, 80 km/h can be too fast on the Pat Bay Highway, Anastasiades said.

