Saanich police find 10 replica firearms and a variety of drugs during traffic stop

Police seized 10 replica firearms and a variety of drugs in an Aug. 2 traffic stop.
Saanich officers stopped a suspicious vehicle near McKenzie Avenue and Pat Bay Highway and discovered the replicas and drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and psilocybin.
“Any time drugs are accompanied by replica firearms, it is cause for concern,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.
Two people were arrested and charges are expected, police said.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.