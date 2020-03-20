Saanich police front counter remains open to public

As of March 19 the Saanich police front counter remains open, while the department encourages the public to use the non-emergency line. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Saanich Police Department will continue to have its front counter open to the public. On March 19 Saanich Police released its COVID-19 plan for operations during the ongoing pandemic.

ALSO READ: Mayor encourages residents to take advantage of Saanich trails amid COVID-19

“Presently, our front counter remains open to the pubic but this is subject to change at any time,” the statement reads. “The Provincial Health Officer has recommended social distancing so please only attend if you feel you must absolutely do so. Do not attend if you have flu-like symptoms or if self-isolating/quarantined.”

Saanich police asks members of the public to utilize non-emergency lines when possible. As the virus spreads, police will focus their efforts to provide essential services to residents. Non-emergency lines will be operating 24/7 and can be reached at 250-475-4321

ALSO READ: Victoria closes Crystal Pool, other facilities to curb spread of COVID-19

Police advise anyone requiring an officer for service to let dispatch know if you have flu like symptoms, have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Fingerprinting service for the general public will not be available until further notice in accordance Island Health recommendations.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com