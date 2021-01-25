Saanich police, GVERT arrest suspect in West Shore investigation

One man was arrested in Saanich early Saturday morning in connection with an ongoing investigation by West Shore RCMP.

Just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 23, with help from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, the Saanich Police Department arrested a man on Glasgow Avenue near Rutledge Park.

“The suspect was taken into custody without incident by [GVERT],” said Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades.

The suspect is involved in a West Shore RCMP investigation and therefore Saanich police could not comment further.

Black Press Media has reached out to the West Shore RCMP for more information.

