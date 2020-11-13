Saanich police hope to hook up fishing bag found in Cordova Bay with owner

Small khaki pouch may be connected to vehicle break-in, police say

On Nov. 13, Saanich police shared a photo of a fishing bag found in Cordova Bay in an effort to locate the rightful owner. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Is anyone missing some fishing gear?

Saanich police are seeking the owner of a Cabela’s brand fishing bag found in Cordova Bay. On Friday morning, the department took to social media to share a photo of the small khaki bag found earlier in the week and said the pouch may be related to a recent theft from vehicle.

If you recognize this Cabelas fishing bag, please contact us and describe the contents inside. It was found in the Cordova Bay area earlier this week, possible related to a theft from a vehicle. 250-475-4331 file #20-25652.#saanich #yyj pic.twitter.com/qfIgJoSP0Q — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) November 13, 2020

Officers hope to return the fishing gear and ask that the owner call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4331, refer to file number 20-25652 and describe the contents of the bag.

According to police, thefts from vehicles have spiked over the past week in Saanich and residents are reminded to take precautions such as removing items from plain sight and locking up at night.

