Saanich police investigating child luring incident in Cordova Bay area

10-year-old child approached by a man in his 50s or 60s

Saanich police are seeking assistance in locating a man who approached a child in the Cordova Bay area. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are investigating a child luring incident in the Cordova Bay area near Claremont Secondary School.

Officers responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 to investigate a report that a 10-year-old had been approached by a man in his 50s or 60s.

The man reportedly tried to persuade the child to his older, faded silver sedan.

ALSO READ: Oak Bay police seeking camera footage after man offers child candy, ride home

Police said the child did the right thing by refusing to approach the car, sought refuge, and immediately notified a parent.

The man is described as tanned with a medium build and messy, short dark-grey hair. He was wearing a red sweater with a white collared shirt underneath and he wore glasses.

Investigators are seeking assistance in locating this man and ask anyone with information to call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

To report information anonymously call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Police look to identify woman who reportedly tried to lure child into her car at Victoria park

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department