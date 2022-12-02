Saanich police investigating threat at the University of Victoria

Police have evacuated one building at the University of Victoria. (Nick Csillag/Twitter)

There is a heavy police presence at the University of Victoria Friday as Saanich police investigate a report of a threat.

“We are taking precautions to ensure that the area is safe. We will provide updates as they become available,” Saanich police said on social media.

The Saanich Police Department said officers are evacuating one building on campus out of an abundance of caution.

UVic safety alerts show a police incident on campus has people being evacuated from the Cornett building and asking students to avoid the area.

Scary situation right now @uvic with Cornette building being evacuated and lots of armed police on campus pic.twitter.com/OclFml2DmM — Colin Macdonald (@colinmacdonald) December 2, 2022

Mia Macdonald, a student at the school, who took the video above, said while police haven’t said anything official, she heard that the presence is due to a bomb threat.

Macdonald said she’s seen police begin to leave the area.

The university remains open.

Hearing reports of a bomb threat at @uvic. Sitting in class when heavily armed police ordered us out pic.twitter.com/Sz2ddpcBO7 — Nick Csillag (@NickCsillagg) December 2, 2022

More to come…

