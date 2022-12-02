Police have evacuated one building at the University of Victoria. (Nick Csillag/Twitter)

Police have evacuated one building at the University of Victoria. (Nick Csillag/Twitter)

Saanich police investigating threat at the University of Victoria

Cornett building evacuated

There is a heavy police presence at the University of Victoria Friday as Saanich police investigate a report of a threat.

“We are taking precautions to ensure that the area is safe. We will provide updates as they become available,” Saanich police said on social media.

The Saanich Police Department said officers are evacuating one building on campus out of an abundance of caution.

UVic safety alerts show a police incident on campus has people being evacuated from the Cornett building and asking students to avoid the area.

Mia Macdonald, a student at the school, who took the video above, said while police haven’t said anything official, she heard that the presence is due to a bomb threat.

Macdonald said she’s seen police begin to leave the area.

The university remains open.

.

More to come…

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsSaanichSaanich Police Department

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Picket line stops work at new Duncan hospital in dispute over union requirements

Just Posted

Police have evacuated one building at the University of Victoria. (Nick Csillag/Twitter)
Saanich police investigating threat at the University of Victoria

Norah Myers advocates Pilates as a beneficial exercise for people with disabilities. (Photo by Lucas Grosse)
Victoria TikTok creator goes viral battling bullies online

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Snow will impact buses, BC Transit warns Greater Victoria riders

Colwood council has repealed a controversial pay increase narrowly approved by its predecessor and has directed staff to hire a consultant to redo the council remuneration review. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood council repeals controversial pay increase