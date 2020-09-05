The Saanich Police Department invites the public to tag along for the evening shift as officers live-tweet from 4 p.m. to midnight. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police invite public along for Saturday night shift via tweet-a-long event

Department to live-tweet using #SPDPolTwt from 4 p.m. to midnight

As Saanich police prepare for the first night of the Labour Day long weekend, the department is inviting the public to join officers on the Saturday evening shift via Twitter.

On Sept. 4, the Saanich Police Department announced that it would be hosting its first tweet-a-long event the following night. From 4 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Sept. 5, residents will be able to tag along virtually as officers on the night shift respond to calls and share live updates on the department’s Twitter account – @SaanichPolice.

Saanich police will be using the hashtag #SPDPolTwt for the tweet-a-long event.

