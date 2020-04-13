Saanich police kindness squad recognizes essential workers with thank you cards, gifts

The Saanich Police Association (SPA) has created a kindness project to recognize essential workers – from those operating drive-thrus to those driving the buses – who are serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since April 6, Saanich police officers have been going around the District delivering daily thank you notes and little gifts to those working during the pandemic to ensure everyone’s hard work is recognized, said Const. Aaron Thompson.

We will be thanking all kinds of #EssentialWorkers in the new few weeks! @McDonalds staff were among the recipients of a well earned thank you! Thanks for all your hard work during these trying times! #InThisTogether Are you an essential worker? You may be next! pic.twitter.com/OW2VroEeTa — Saanich Police Association (@SaanichPoliceA) April 9, 2020

“We’re frontline workers ourselves and know how difficult it is to work in these times,” he explained.

Each patrol shift is given a budget to create unique gift packages for anyone they’d like to thank, Thompson said. So far, Saanich officers have dropped off candy and thank you notes to BC Transit employees, paramedics and McDonald’s drive-thru workers.

Hey @busdriverlife! The rumors are true, he Saanich Police Association are having some different 'run ins' with our community! We are busy thanking all kinds of essential employees! Follow us at @SaanichPoliceA for more info! @goodnewsnetwork https://t.co/yfuV3hqi5z — Saanich Police Association (@SaanichPoliceA) April 9, 2020

The recipients have been “extremely surprised,” he said, adding that the McDonald’s employees were the most confused because they typically hand things out the drive-thru window, not the other way around.

Thompson wouldn’t say who may be next on the list – to ensure it’s a surprise – but he emphasized the goal is to “keep it random” and thank all essential workers. He pointed out that health care workers have been receiving so much “well-deserved” kindness and Saanich police are hoping to make sure others on the front lines also know how much their work is valued.

Anyone can follow along on the SPA Twitter @SaanichPoliceA, on Instagram @SaanichPoliceAssociation, or join in on the kindness initiative by finding ways to thank everyone from Walmart employees to grocery store clerks to the sheriffs at the prisons.

“We’re happy to lead the charge and make sure all these people get the recognition they deserve,” he said.

Thompson also recommends essential workers keep an eye out for police with presents over the next few weeks as it’s impossible to say who they’ll be surprising next.

