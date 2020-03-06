Saanich Police link man to two alleged sexual assaults as women leave BC Transit buses

Police are looking for information on the man, described as in his 30s

Saanich police are looking for a man allegedly tied to two incidents of sexual assault. (File contributed/ Saanich Police)

The Saanich Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man allegedly linked to two sexual assault attempts.

Previously, Saanich police sent out a release about a 17-year-old girl being followed off of a BC Transit bus on Feb. 27 around 9:30 p.m. A man followed her and began making sexual advances, including uwanted touching.

Saanich police now say that a second woman has come forward with a similar report; on Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. a 25-year-old woman was assaulted near a bus stop. The man engaged the woman in conversation, followed her off the bus and engaged in unwanted sexual touching.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

The man was described as approximately 30 years old with a dark complexion, standing five-foot-seven with black hair, a clean-shaven face and wearing skinny jeans. The man had an accent and it is believed English is not his first language.

“As we continue to investigate the file to identify the suspect, we would like to remind the public to be alert and aware of your surroundings, walk with a partner if possible and always carry a charged phone,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information and communications officer in a statement.

Anyone with information can call the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321, or report anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

