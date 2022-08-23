The Saanich Police Department has released two images of each of the five suspects sought in relation to an assault on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police looking for 5 suspects after youth attacked on bus

Injured youth taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

Saanich police are looking for five suspects after a youth was assaulted by a group on a bus.

A group of seven youths were on a BC Transit bus just after 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, heading southbound on Shelbourne Street near Cedar Hill Cross Road. According to a release from the Saanich Police Department, two youths from the group walked to the back of the bus and attacked another youth sitting with some friends. The incident was filmed, with the video later being shared on social media.

The injured youth was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the suspects were identified and arrested. Police are recommending charges of assault causing bodily harm.

The two identified suspects and the injured youth were not known to each other but police believe the incident stemmed from an interaction at a bus stop about half an hour prior.

“This is a disturbing incident, one that was unprovoked and it is clear that the group had planned and coordinated the assault on the bus,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement.

Police are looking to identify the remaining five suspects who were on the bus that night. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. Crimes can also be reported anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

