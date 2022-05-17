Saanich police are looking for this suspect after a stolen credit card was used. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich police looking for suspect after fraudulent transactions

Hundreds of dollars in goods racked up on stolen card

Saanich police are looking to identify a suspect who reportedly used a credit card that didn’t belong to them to buy hundreds of dollars worth of goods.

Photos of the suspect were released by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers on Tuesday.

Those who want to report anonymously can call 1-800-222-8477 or visit victoriacrimestoppers.ca. The Saanich Police Department can be reached at 250-475-4321.

