A sexual assault of a woman happened on Sspt. 6 on the Lochside Regional Trail in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

A sexual assault of a woman happened on Sspt. 6 on the Lochside Regional Trail in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police make arrest in connection to Lochside Trail sexual assault

33-year-old suspect released with conditions, given early 2022 court date

Saanich police arrested a suspect Sunday in a sexual assault that happened Sept. 6 on the Lochside Trail, a short distance from where officers found the man.

The 33-year-old suspect was observed Nov 21 near the Swan Lake portion of the trail and was taken into custody without issue, according to Saanich police.

In the original report, a woman told police that a man had approached her from behind as she walked the trail near Swan Street and sexually assaulted her before heading north toward Saanich Road.

READ ALSO: Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to four counts of sexual assault

READ ALSO: Saanich police seek an extra $1.45 million for 2022 budget

Following the Sunday arrest, the suspect was released with several court-imposed conditions and ordered to appear in court on a date in early 2022. Investigators are recommending one count of sexual assault.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimePolicesexual assault

Previous story
B.C. CDC stops posting COVID flight exposures ahead of vaccine mandate for travellers
Next story
B.C. kids 5-11 should have appointments for COVID-19 vaccination

Just Posted

Road projects in Sooke will impact drivers in the coming days, says the District of Sooke. (Kevin Laird- - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke motorists will face more delays due to road projects

A man convicted of voyeurism and child pornography charges received a 15-month jail sentence on Nov. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
15 months in jail for man who filmed women in Saanich grocery store bathroom, posted to porn site

A sexual assault of a woman happened on Sspt. 6 on the Lochside Regional Trail in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police make arrest in connection to Lochside Trail sexual assault

The West Shore RCMP is encouraging residents to be safe this holiday season, and avoid falling victim to scams or theft. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP warns residents to be cautious of holiday scams, theft