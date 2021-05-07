Saanich police release sketch of suspect sought in December sexual assault

Anyone with information asked to contact detectives, Crime Stoppers

Saanich police detectives are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred near Glanford Park on the evening of Dec. 29, 2020 and have shared an artist’s rendering of the individual. (Image via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich police have released a suspect sketch for a sexual assault reported near Glanford Park in December 2020 in hopes of identifying him.

On May 7, the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers published the artist’s rendering of a man being sought in connection to a reported attack on a woman on Kenneth Street around 8:30 p.m.on Dec. 29.

@SaanichPolice are looking to identify this suspect who is responsible for a sexual assault on a female in the Glanford Park area on December 29th around 8:30pm. If you recognize this suspect and you want to tell us anonymously, please call 1-800-222-8477. File # 20-229533 pic.twitter.com/jL7ckZA52g — GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) May 7, 2021

At the time, police said a 19-year-old woman reported that a man she didn’t know attacked her. She’d seen him stumbling nearby and said he appeared intoxicated. She sustained scratches and hit her head but fought back and got away by striking the man.

READ ALSO: Saanich police investigating sexual assault in Glanford Park

Despite calling on the canine unit, officers did not locate the suspect at the time.

“This is an active investigation that our Major Crime Unit Detectives are working on,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer, in a written statement.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s wearing several layers of clothing. The artist’s sketch shows a man with thick eyebrows, a square jaw and dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich police information line at 250-475-4356, or to make an anonymous tip, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

Saanich Police Department