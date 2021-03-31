Saanich police remind drivers to slow down in school zones post-spring break

Speed limit of 30 km/h near schools ‘reduces the severity of collisions,’ police say

As schools across B.C. welcomed students back from their mid-March break, the Saanich Police Department heard reports some drivers were ignoring the 30 km/h speed limit outside schools.

In response, officers with traffic safety unit were posted to various Saanich school zones on March 30.

Outside Glanford Middle School, officers stopped three speeders Tuesday morning.

The 30 km/h speed limit – in effect on school days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – is there to keep students, parents and school staff safe, explained Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the department.

He also noted that having drivers go 30 km/h near schools “reduces the severity of collisions.”

The fines for speeding in a school are higher than on regular stretches of road – drivers caught going up to 20 km/h over the limit receive a $196 ticket and those going up to 40 km/h over the limit are slapped with a $283 ticket.

