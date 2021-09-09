Saanich police remind residents to secure food waste after another bear sighting on Hector Road

Autumn sightings, reports more common since there is more food for bears to snack on, police say

Bear sightings and reports increase in Saanich during the fall season, say Saanich police. (Photo by Nancy Sefton)

Another bear sighting occurred on Hector Road on Sept. 9.

The Saanich Police Department is reminding residents to secure their garbage and pick up fallen fruit from trees as these food items are attractants.

Bear-proof waste management is important in the fall since bear sightings increase during this season, said Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police Department.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Homeowner not concerned after cougar spotted jumping gate of B.C. home

“There are things you can do to prevent bears from entering your property,” Anastasiades said. In order to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, all public, residential, and commercial waste containers should be bear-proofed, bird feeders put away and put out garbage only when it’s to be collected.

If you witness an aggressive bear you can report this to Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 if wildlife poses a threat to public safety.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bearsSaanichWildlife