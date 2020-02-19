Saanich police search for alleged UVic Bookstore thief

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police

Saanich police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a leather folio form the University of Victoria Bookstore. (GV Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Saanich Police Department seeks a suspect who allegedly stole from the University of Victoria Bookstore.

On Jan. 30, a man took a brown leather folio off a shelf and tried to return it, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“The staff were too clever for his scheme and questioned him about it,” he said.

The man then gave up on trying to return the folio and left the store without paying for it – but not before being caught on the security camera.

Police are now trying to identify the man and ask anyone who recognizes him to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. Those who wish to report anonymously can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

