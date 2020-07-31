Saanich police search for cyclist accused of spitting in driver’s face

Saanich police are calling on the public to assist with an investigation into a road-rage incident that allegedly led to a cyclist spitting in the face of a driver on Sayward Road.
Around noon on July 22, a male cyclist in his 30s reportedly spat in a motorist’s face near the intersection of Sayward Road and the Pat Bay Highway, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, in a statement.
Police are looking to identify the cyclist involved. He is described as a clean-shaven, five-foot-11-inch tall Caucasian man with a slim build, dark hair and glasses. He was said to be wearing black biking apparel and a black and white helmet.
Saanich police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or, to remain anonymous, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
