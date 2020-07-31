Saanich police are looking for a suspect involved in a road rage incident between a motorist and cyclist. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police search for cyclist accused of spitting in driver’s face

Assault took place on July 22 on Sayward Road, police say

Saanich police are calling on the public to assist with an investigation into a road-rage incident that allegedly led to a cyclist spitting in the face of a driver on Sayward Road.

Around noon on July 22, a male cyclist in his 30s reportedly spat in a motorist’s face near the intersection of Sayward Road and the Pat Bay Highway, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, in a statement.

Police are looking to identify the cyclist involved. He is described as a clean-shaven, five-foot-11-inch tall Caucasian man with a slim build, dark hair and glasses. He was said to be wearing black biking apparel and a black and white helmet.

Saanich police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or, to remain anonymous, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read