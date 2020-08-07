Saanich police search for suspect accused of using stolen credit, debit cards

Saanich police are searching for a male suspect accused of making fraudulent purchases with stolen credit and debit cards. (Photo via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released photos of a suspect believed to be involved in a shopping spree with stolen credit and debit cards in Saanich.

According to an Aug. 7 Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, the Saanich Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of making “several hundreds of dollars of purchases” on stolen credit and debit cards before they could be cancelled.

Photos of the suspect show a man with close-cut hair wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and sunglasses with mirrored lenses. The man can also be seen pictured filling up a vehicle at a gas station, but Crime Stoppers said the licence plate number couldn’t be seen in the shot.

Anyone wishing to share information about the suspect anonymously can make a report to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

