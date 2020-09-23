Saanich police searching for high-risk missing man

The 35-year-old was last seen at his Saanich residence on Sept. 15

Saanich police are searching for high-risk missing man Matthew Rozon, who was last seen Sept. 15. (Saanich Police Department handout)

Police are searching for a high-risk missing man who was last seen at his Saanich residence on Sept. 15.

Matthew Rozon, 35, is described as Caucasian, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with closely shaved brown hair and a small goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black and white vest and camouflage cargo shorts.

The Saanich Police Department is asking anyone who sees Rozon or who has information about his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

