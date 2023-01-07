Michael Joya last spoke to his family January 5, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. (Courtesy of Saanich police)

Michael Joya last spoke to his family January 5, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. (Courtesy of Saanich police)

Saanich police searching for missing 45-year-old man

Michael Joya has brown hair, brown eyes and a medium build

Saanich police are looking for a missing 45-year-old man and citing concerns for his well-being.

Michael Joya last spoke to his family Thursday (Jan. 5) and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Joya is described as 5’11”, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Joya’s whereabouts is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

READ MORE: Guns, drugs and $50K seized from Victoria home

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personSaanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
This new all-pink Asian diner just might have Victoria’s best burger
Next story
Comox structure fire claims the lives of two people

Just Posted

Michael Joya last spoke to his family January 5, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
Saanich police searching for missing 45-year-old man

Yukatsu & Uburger on Blanshard is pink and has a bulgogi burger. (Chris Campbell photo)
This new all-pink Asian diner just might have Victoria’s best burger

Monthly bottle collections at Oak Bay High in 2022 raised $7,499.85 for revitalization of the Jack Wallace Memorial Track. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Rotary, alumni double down on 50/50 bottle drives

The Canada sign in Victoria’s Inner Harbour is pictured in early 2023. Canada accepted a record number of immigrants in 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Immigration key to Greater Victoria’s economy as Canada set record in 2022