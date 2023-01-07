Saanich police searching for missing 45-year-old man

Saanich police are looking for a missing 45-year-old man and citing concerns for his well-being.
Michael Joya last spoke to his family Thursday (Jan. 5) and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.
Joya is described as 5’11”, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Joya’s whereabouts is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.
