Saanich police seek male suspect in Friday afternoon gas station armed robbery

A vehicle similar to this red 2022 Hyundai Kona was stolen from Nanaimo recently, Saanich police say, and was used to flee the scene of a gas station armed robbery at Burnside and Harriet roads on Friday afternoon. (Hyundai Canada)

Saanich police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen red Hyundai Kona after a man with a knife reportedly robbed a gas station on Friday afternoon.

The suspect entered the 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at the corner of Burnside Road West and Harriet Road around 3 p.m. then showed a knife to the cashier and demanded money, police said.

After being given cash, the suspect left in the red vehicle, which was last seen driving westbound on Burnside Road West.

He is described as 5’5” with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a black and white mask, glasses and a black long-sleeved shirt with a white undershirt at the time.

The vehicle was identified as a 2022 red Hyundai Kona with B.C. license plate HJ6 35J. Police have confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen from the Nanaimo area.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

“Do not approach the suspect, as he is considered armed and dangerous,” Saanich police said in a release. Nobody was physically injured during the incident.

READ: New 2-wheeled vehicles approved as Oak Bay police fleet begins shift to electric

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeSaanich Police Department