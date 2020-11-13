Janessa Schacter, 14, is the subject of a high-risk missing person case in Saanich and was last seen on Marigold Road on Nov. 4. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police seek missing high-risk 14-year-old girl

Janessa Schacter last seen on Marigold Road Nov. 4

Saanich police are calling for the public’s help locating a high-risk teenaged girl last seen on Nov. 4.

Janessa Schacter, 14, was spotted by officers on Marigold Road wearing a hoodie, grey T-shirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers. Police say the teen may be in downtown Victoria with friends but there are concerns about her well-being.

“There are some safety concerns that have been identified which led us to classify this missing person case as high-risk,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Schacter is described as a young Caucasian girl, 5’3” and 135 pounds with shoulder-length hair dyed blonde and orange.

Anyone who spots Schacter is asked to call 911 and those with information on her whereabouts can contact the Saanich Police Department by calling the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

