Saanich police seek owner of costume jewelry turned in by Good Samaritan

Saanich police are looking for the owner of a collection of costume jewelry turned in to the department. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Missing a sparkly ring or two? Saanich police are seeking the owner of costume jewelry pieces turned in by a Good Samaritan.

Saanich Police Department took to social media to share photos of jewelry so the items could be returned to the rightful owner. The photos highlight a glittery ring made up of numerous bands and topped with a circular cluster of stones, several small pouches and a red jewelry box. Several other rings were also turned in with the collection – most of which are believed to be costume jewelry.

The owner is asked to contact the police department at 250-435-4321 and reference file 21-746 to claim the items.

These items were turned in to the Saanich Police and we're hoping to return them to their rightful owner. Pictured is one of several rings found, most of which appear to be costume jewelry. Contact us if they belong to you. Reference file 21-746. #Saanich #yyj pic.twitter.com/Sgd6STAjEW — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) January 13, 2021

