Saanich police seek owner of luxury timepiece with blue strap

Do you know someone who’s missing their luxury wristwatch?
On Friday (Jan. 29), Saanich police took to social media to share a photo of a Frederique Constant timepiece in an effort to identify the owner. The watch has a white face with black Roman numerals, a silver case and a royal blue strap.
Anyone who recognizes the watch is asked to contact Const. Peter Wong by email at pwong@saanichpolice.ca and reference file number 20-24813.
We are looking to identify the owner of this Frederique Constant watch. Please reference file 20-24813 and contact Cst. Peter Wong by email at pwong@saanichpolice.ca. #Saanich #yyj pic.twitter.com/awQZOoKXHg
— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) January 29, 2021
