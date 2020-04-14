Saanich police seek suspect in break-and-enter at Uptown cellphone kiosk

Police are searching for the suspect in a break-and-enter robbery at the Blackapple Cellular kiosk at Uptown Shopping Centre. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police officers are investigating a break-and-enter robbery at a cellphone kiosk at Uptown Shopping Centre.

Just before 11 p.m. on April 9, a suspect was caught on a security camera prying open the door of the Blackapple Cellular kiosk at the mall, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

He added that the store was “rummaged through” and while staff have provided investigators with a list of the items stolen, police aren’t currently aware of the value.

READ ALSO: VicPD investigating six more suspicious fires set over the long weekend

Owner Mandeep Rana estimates it’s about $4,500 to $5,000 worth of stolen cellphones, Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones and phone cases. He’s concerned the items will be tough to recover as the packaging is “generic.”

Rana, who owns several Blackapple Cellular kiosks in the region, said this is the second time this location has been robbed, calling it “unacceptable.”

“Break-ins are a tremendous concern,” he said, noting his isn’t the only store that’s been robbed during the pandemic. “If this is going to be the new normal, we’re headed into some dark days.”

Rana pointed out that Uptown Shopping Center has security but he was told the robbery took place during shift change.

READ ALSO: Truck rolls into Saanich family’s home

The suspect can be seen in the security footage wearing white sneakers, a black jacket and hat along with what appears to be dark blue “pyjama pants,” Anastasiades said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 250-475-4321 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report anonymously.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CellphonesSaanich Police Departmenttheft