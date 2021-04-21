Saanich police seek suspect in cell phone theft

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is helping Saanich police locate a suspect who allegedly stole an iPhone from a building in the 3100-block of Foul Bay Road on April 7. (Image via the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Police are searching for a suspect after someone swiped an iPhone from a Saanich building.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on April 7 in a building in the 3100-block of Foul Bay Road and was caught on camera.

Per the victim, the suspect was in the area just before a white iPhone XR went missing. An image shows an individual wearing a black mask, jacket and hat, and grey pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to call the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. Or, to make an anonymous report, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or visit victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

crimeSaanich Police Department