Saanich police stopped 22 drivers for excessive speeding in the last month. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Saanich police slap 22 drivers with excessive speeding fines in April

Drivers’ cars also impounded for a week

From rural roads to right in front of the Saanich Police Department, speeders were at it again and officers were there to catch them.

Saanich police stopped 22 drivers for excessive speeding over the last 30 days. Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said after an initial spike in excessive speeding in March, police were starting to see a trend back to the “normal stats” – compared to 2019 – but the numbers are going back up.

“It’s frustrating,” he said.

Most speeders are being caught on the highway corridors, construction zones, in front of the Saanich Police Department where Vernon Avenue and Blanshard Street meet the Pat Bay Highway and on rural roads such as Willis Point Road and Oldfield Road, Anastasiades explained.

Around 6 a.m. on April 30, Saanich police stopped a driver going 108 km/h in a 60 km/h construction zone on the Trans-Canada Highway. That afternoon, another excessive speeder was caught in the same area.

On April 25 and 27, officers were out looking for speeders on Oldfield Road – a street in rural Saanich where, on April 19, a driver crashed into a telephone pole. Over the two days, police stopped two drivers for excessive speeding in the 50 km/h zone – one going 105 km/h and the other 96 km/h, Anastasiades said.

He emphasized that as a driver, “you know when you’re doing double the speed limit – you feel unsafe.”

He said roads are designed for specific speeds, and the safety of other road users is taken into account when setting speed limits.

Fines for excessive speeding can range from $368 to $483 depending on how far over the speed limit the driver is going, the vehicle is impounded for a week and three penalty points are added to the driver’s licence, Anastasiades said. He emphasized that police don’t want to ticket people or take them off the roads but they must enforce the Motor Vehicle Act and other road users deserve to feel safe.

Anastasiades added that several motorcyclists were among those stopped for excessive speeding. As May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, he hopes that motorcyclists will heed reminders to follow road rules.

The month isn’t just about reminding drivers to be mindful of motorcyclists but also to remind motorcycle-users to look out for themselves and others, Anastasiades said.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

SaanichSaanich Police Departmentspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police arrest robbery suspects in Langford, find ‘plethora’ of drugs
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Just Posted

Canadians commemorate 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation online with tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Island Health needs photos to memorialize nurses in action

Canada marks Nursing Week May 11 to 17 to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale

Police arrest robbery suspects in Langford, find ‘plethora’ of drugs

Suspects caught shoplifting at Capitol Iron in Langford

Coroner on scene in Esquimalt

VicPD investigation ongoing

Saanich police slap 22 drivers with excessive speeding fines in April

Drivers’ cars also impounded for a week

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

Isolated Kyuquot seeks further seclusion amidst the pandemic

Accessible only by air or water, no one can get in or out of Kyuquot without First Nation’s permission

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

Most Read