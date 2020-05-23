Saanich police ticket ten drivers in one morning at McKenzie Interchange

Saanich police issued 10 violation tickets and impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding in the McKenzie Interchange construction zone on Saturday morning. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Saanich police issued 10 violation tickets and impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway Saturday morning.

Officers from the Saanich Police Department traffic safety unit were out enforcing speed limits and road safety on the Trans-Canada Highway in the McKenzie Interchange construction zone on the morning of May 23.

Enforcement on Trans-Canada Hwy in the McKenzie-Admirals construction zone this morning netted 10 violation tickets and two impoundments for excessive speed. Workers are on site at all hours, seven days a week. https://t.co/th5gSyHGWr pic.twitter.com/qjoM4LtbeE — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) May 23, 2020

According to the Cone Zone Campaign – a construction zone safety alliance between WorkSafeBC and other sponsors – 13 roadside workers were killed and more than 200 were injured by drivers between 2010 and 2019. In a Twitter post about the high number of tickets issued on Saturday morning, Saanich police reminded drivers that construction workers are present at the McKenzie Interchange site at all hours of the day, all week long.

The Saanich Police Department has been focused on catching excessive speeders and enforcing road safety regulations throughout the month of May as part of a High-Risk Driving Campaign run by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia in partnership with police departments across the province.

According to Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, police have noted a spike in excessive speeding – driving more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit – since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Drivers caught for excessive speeding have their vehicle impounded for a week and receive hefty fines and three penalty points on their licence.

