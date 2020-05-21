Saanich police thank residents for bear-proofing their homes after a bear sighting on Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police warn of bear sighting on Interurban Road

Bear was non-aggressive, not eating garbage, police say

A bear was spotted strolling through a Saanich neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Just before noon on May 21, the Saanich Police Department took to social media to warn residents that a bear sighting had been reported in the 5100-block of Interurban Road earlier in the day.

In a Twitter post, police said the bear was “not aggressive [and] was not eating garbage” but that B.C. Conservation officers had been alerted.

