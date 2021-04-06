Saanich police warn parents after driver attempts to engage girl out walking

Teen runs away from suspect police say may have been intoxicated

Police are warning Saanich parents after a man pulled his vehicle alongside a 14-year-old girl walking on Queenswood Drive Monday evening and attempted to engage with her before the teen ran away.

According to the Saanich Police Department, the girl was walking near MacDonald Drive West at about 5:15 p.m. on April 5 when a driver pulled up and asked her to help him find his dog. Police say he continued to try to engage with her until she ran away, then drove off quickly and may have swerved eastbound down Queenswood Drive.

The man is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s wearing a dirty black toque, face mask and puffer jacket.

Police say the man may have been intoxicated and was driving an older, four-door, black vehicle in poor condition – the back windows were smashed and a pile of cans and bottles were stacked in the car.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find a suspect.

“We would like to caution residents, particularly parents and children, of this suspicious vehicle,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a written statement, asking residents to report any similar circumstances. “While this appears to be an isolated incident, we are taking this matter seriously and looking for any information that may help identify either the suspect or the vehicle involved.”

Police are commending the teen for being suspicious, knowing to leave the area quickly and telling her parents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321. To submit a tip anonymously, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222- 8477.

