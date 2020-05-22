Saanich police warns public after bear and cub spotted in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park

Saanich police warn residents to avoid the area after second bear sighting in two days

Saanich officers ask the public to steer clear after a bear and her cub were spotted in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park.

Just after noon on May 22, the Saanich Police Department received reports of a bear walking along Beaver Lake Road towards Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer.

Bear spotted again today at 12:30 pm along Beaver Lake Road in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park. We have notified BC Conservation and we are on-scene with our Saanich Pound officers.#bear #Saanich #SaanichBear @crd_bc — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 22, 2020

Police and pound officers responded to the call and were able to locate the bear.

It walked away when confronted, but officers “discovered that the bear is a mother with her cub,” Anastasiades said.

Police are asking that residents avoid the park and officers are warning those in the park to leave the area, he explained.

Anastasiades added that the B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified and Saanich police are working with the Capital Regional District to raise awareness.

A bear was also spotted in the 5100-block of Interurban Road on Thursday morning but police did not say if this was the same bear.

