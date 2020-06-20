Saanich public hearing on unrelated occupancy limits begins with 65 registered speakers

Saanich residents will have their say on the District’s unrelated occupancy limits at an all-day public hearing which began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20.

A public hearing to allow residents to weigh-in on a proposed bylaw amendment to increasing the number of unrelated occupants from four to six was initially scheduled in March but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saanich resumed public hearings via conference call on June 2 after the province gave the go-ahead.

READ ALSO: Saanich sets new date for public hearing on unrelated occupancy bylaw

Unrelated occupancy, the number of people allowed in a home, has long been a contentious issue in Saanich. Some residents feel strongly that allowing more people in a home could exacerbate existing problems and cause new ones. Others say limiting the number of unrelated occupants permitted to live together is unfair and makes homes unaffordable for many.

As of Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., 65 speakers had pre-registered to speak their minds and council had received nearly 430 written submissions from residents and two from community associations.

Anyone who did not register in advance but still wishes to speak will have an opportunity to do so during the meeting by calling 1-855-353-9183 and using the code 98427#, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes explained at the start of the meeting.

READ ALSO: Saanich cancels public hearing on unrelated occupancy limits amid COVID-19 spread

Each speaker will have five minutes to speak during the first round of input and, after everyone who wishes to speak has done so, residents can speak a second time for five minutes, he said.

Haynes will call for speakers three times before closing public input. Then, council will ask questions before debating the topic. He added that no end time has been set as the public hearing is expected to run long due to high public interest.

Speakers and interested residents alike can tune in online to watch the public hearing by livestream on the District of Saanich website.

More to come.

