A public hearing on Saanich’s unrelated occupancy limits began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich public hearing on unrelated occupancy limits begins with 65 registered speakers

No end time set, council settles in for long day

Saanich residents will have their say on the District’s unrelated occupancy limits at an all-day public hearing which began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20.

A public hearing to allow residents to weigh-in on a proposed bylaw amendment to increasing the number of unrelated occupants from four to six was initially scheduled in March but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saanich resumed public hearings via conference call on June 2 after the province gave the go-ahead.

READ ALSO: Saanich sets new date for public hearing on unrelated occupancy bylaw

Unrelated occupancy, the number of people allowed in a home, has long been a contentious issue in Saanich. Some residents feel strongly that allowing more people in a home could exacerbate existing problems and cause new ones. Others say limiting the number of unrelated occupants permitted to live together is unfair and makes homes unaffordable for many.

As of Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., 65 speakers had pre-registered to speak their minds and council had received nearly 430 written submissions from residents and two from community associations.

Anyone who did not register in advance but still wishes to speak will have an opportunity to do so during the meeting by calling 1-855-353-9183 and using the code 98427#, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes explained at the start of the meeting.

READ ALSO: Saanich cancels public hearing on unrelated occupancy limits amid COVID-19 spread

Each speaker will have five minutes to speak during the first round of input and, after everyone who wishes to speak has done so, residents can speak a second time for five minutes, he said.

Haynes will call for speakers three times before closing public input. Then, council will ask questions before debating the topic. He added that no end time has been set as the public hearing is expected to run long due to high public interest.

Speakers and interested residents alike can tune in online to watch the public hearing by livestream on the District of Saanich website.

More to come.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.
Next story
B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Just Posted

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

App allows campers to book sites in people’s backyards

Campertunity offers camping on private land across Canada

Add yard waste to the trash being dumped at Oak Bay’s Anderson Hill Park

Park volunteers pull endless stream of trash from Anderson Hill

Saanich public hearing on unrelated occupancy limits begins with 65 registered speakers

No end time set, council settles in for long day

UPDATED: 17-year-old Sooke boy reported missing on Friday has been found

Sooke RCMP say the youth is safe

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Erin O’Toole camp seeks police probe, accuses MacKay camp of theft

In a brief tweet, Peter MacKay’s campaign organizer said not a single word of the allegation is true.

‘A little different’: Vancouver ‘micro-weddings’ help couples during COVID-19

The weddings can range in style

Ottawa announces ‘unprecedented action’ to protect Fraser River chinook

The measures were also taken to protect the southern resident orcas, whose numbers are now at 72

Vancouver Island girl with ‘humble beginnings’ ecstatic after scholarship win

With a $40,000 Beedie Luminaries scholarship, Gold River student, Hana Kim, is one step closer to her dream of becoming a doctor

CO ‘comfortable’ saying that Campbell River bear carcasses were not cubs

Officer said that the investigation is still ongoing and hard to conclusively say anything right now

Most Read